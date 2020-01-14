Disgrace! Trudeau blames US for Iran killing 176 people

In an interview with Global News, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 48, said on Monday that the United States bears responsibility for Iran’s downing of a Ukrainian airplane last Wednesday, which killed all 176 passengers on board.

“I think if there were no tensions, if there was no escalation recently in the region, those Canadians would be right now home with their families,” Trudeau said in an interview on Monday.

Fifty-seven Canadians were among those killed last Wednesday after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired a ballistic missile at a commercial Boeing 737 plane. The strike occurred during an Iranian attack on Iraqi airbases housing U.S. military personnel. In other words, they were attacking us at the time.

Trudeau said the incident is “something that happens when you have conflict and war.”

What about the fact that they let a passenger plane go up in a bad area during a rocket attack???

This dirtbag wimp lost 57 Canadians. We lost over 600 citizens. We are supposed to let Soleimani keep killing our soldiers? Who in their right mind blames the U.S.? These leftists are irrational and illogical.

What kind of ally is this?

The Iranians either deliberately or accidentally through malfeasance killed nearly 180 people and it’s our fault? I know, let’s give them the right to build a nuclear weapon. They might hit Toronto. Oh, what the hay, it must be Canada’s fault.

It is important to remember that the U.S. did not escalate anything. Soleimani attacked our embassy and brazenly trotted around like he owned Baghdad. He killed over 600 of our Americans. It’s hard to express how damn angry I am.

He is a moron. Let him side with Iran. Go for it, you fool, Justin. They just killed 57 of your countrymen.

He was concerned that he didn’t have a warning. What doesn’t this fool get about it being an instantaneous decision?

Watch:

In an exclusive interview with @DFriesenGlobal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that in his opinion, the “tensions” in the region led directly to the downing of a passenger jet outside Tehran which claimed at least 57 Canadian lives. READ MORE: https://t.co/PPWRHEfkvG pic.twitter.com/iUluZ3fm5P — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) January 13, 2020

Wounded vet Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) asked Democrats to name a single name on the nearby wall of fallen soldiers that doesn't justify killing Iran's terrorist chief Qasem Soleimani. He then made them sit in the shame of their own silence for minutes. 🔥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pNU2olPneY — The First (@TheFirstonTV) January 14, 2020