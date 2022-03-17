Disgraced Andrew Cuomo Is Only 4 Points Behind Hochul

A recent public poll from Emerson College and The Hill showed Cuomo was a few points behind Hochul in a governor’s race matchup. It’s in large part an indictment of how bad she is, but, amazingly, radical left New Yorkers still like the authoritarian governor.

According to a person close to Cuomo, allies are encouraging him to run against Hochul after leaving in disgrace.

While he was pushed out for sexual harassment, his worst crime was enforcing policies that led to the deaths of elderly COVID patients. Then he covered it up.

HE’S POLLING WELL?

The Emerson/Hill survey, which was published last week, showed Cuomo just four points behind Hochul with likely New York Democratic primary voters. It’s been one of the rare polls showing Cuomo that close to Hochul with primary voters. According to the survey, 59% of New Yorkers believe Attorney General Letitia James’s report that he molested women, according to CNBC.

We don’t know what his internal polling is telling him.

Hochul is up for reelection in 2022 and is in a primary fight with Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y. as well as New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

They are all feckless politicians.

Cuomo would have to get thousands of voter petition signatures to get on the ballot by the April deadline. The Primary is in June.

IT’S NOT DEFINITE

It would be Cuomo’s fourth term and Hochul is trying to get the governor’s term in office limited to two.

Hochul has $20 million in her campaign fund and Cuomo has $16 million.

Although supporters are encouraging him to run, there have been many leaders within his party who have said publicly and in conversations with CNBC that they are hoping he doesn’t run, after multiple scandals followed him out of office.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that an audit shows Cuomo’s administration failed to publicly account for the deaths of almost 4,100 nursing home residents during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

They failed to mention that he covered up the deaths and it was a lot more than 4100.

