Disgraced Chief Cheatle’s Hearing, a Typical Dem Cover-Up

During the hearing, Secret Service Chief Kim Cheatle would not answer most questions nine days after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. The hearing is very frustrating. Democrats are trying to make it about guns.

Democrat-led agencies can’t find who had the cocaine in the White House or who leaked the Supreme Court decision on Roe v Wade. They aren’t capable of investigating anything.

Andy Biggs called for her to resign today, and she should. Cheatle is doing what the Democrat administrations always do: say nothing and hold no one accountable.

Mr. Jordan went scorched earth on her.

“Were you guessing or lying when you said you didn’t turn down additional requests from President Trump’s detail,” he asked.

“Neither, sir, and I appreciate the question,” started Cheatle. “What I can tell you is, for the event in Butler there were no requests that were denied,” prompting Jordan to fire back, “Well maybe they got tired of asking!”

“How many times did you turn them down ahead of that?” he asked.

“A denial of request does not equal a vulnerability,” the director said. “There are a number of ways that risks of threats can be mitigated, with a number of different assets, whether through personnel or technology.”

Jordan asked why her spokesman made a “huge change” in the agency’s public statements just five days after the attempted assassination. He couldn’t get an answer. “That’s pretty darn frustrating, not just for me but for the American people!” he exclaimed.

“I hear your frustration,” she replied.

UGH! She admits she doesn’t know how often Donald Trump’s security detail was turned down.

When Mr. Cloud asked Chief Cheatle who the highest-level person in charge of the Saturday rally was, she said it was multi-layered. In other words, no one is accountable.

Mr. Krishnamoorthi came armed with a video of people identifying the “threat,” and nothing was done. She wouldn’t answer the questions.

Mr. Connolly was enraged that she wouldn’t blame the event on guns.

Nancy mace called out the bullshit.

