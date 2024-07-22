Democrat Guidance on Islamophobia Is Coming Soon

The Biden regime will soon issue new guidance on Islamophobia. The man who would be the first gentleman, Doug Emhoff, told an interfaith roundtable at the White House that new guidance is coming to tackle Islamophobia. Islamophobia is not a problem, according to the statistics. Black people and then Jews suffer from racial attacks, not Islamists.

The guidance is part of the plan to counter anti-semitism and Islamophobia.

“The first deliverable, in May of 2023, was the first-ever national strategy to counter antisemitism. We are now getting into year two with additional actions. There will be an Islamophobia plan coming out soon as well, and making sure we are fighting hate wherever it exists,” Emhoff said after touting the administration’s efforts to “counter hate and restore unity.”

It’s more likely intended to silence people and violate the 1st Amendment with a hate speech law.

Is the truth Islamophobic? Probably.

It appears there is a pattern… pic.twitter.com/OPnzzuokeT — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) July 20, 2024

Meanwhile, the US does not have a border. Inflation is destroying our incomes and standard of living. The US was involved in two wars to varying degrees. The agencies of government are weaponized, and our justice system is in shambles.

The Democrat Party of screwed up priorities used to know what was important.