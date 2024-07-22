Wonderful Joe Biden, “Unmatched in Modern History”

Kamala Harris spoke briefly today at a recognition event for NCAA champions, and she only cackled once. However, it is worth mentioning that she said Joe Biden did more in three years than most do in two terms. His “legacy of accomplishment is unmatched in modern history,” she claimed. Depending on how you look at it, that’s true. He’s destroying the country quickly. Harris added that he is a great man and father [he made a bagman out of Hunter and took “inappropriate” showers with his daughter]. Kamala said he has a “big heart,” religious, and loves his country.

Every Democrat and Democrat media outlet is singing his praises today.

In the past two weeks, The Washington Post wrote an imaginary withdrawal speech for him, and the NY Times saw him as unfocused, lacking stamina, dementia-ridden, and narcissistic.

Mediocre actor George Clooney wrote a devastating op-ed with Obama’s okay, indicating that he must go. Axelrod saw him as deluded and out of touch.

Now that he has withdrawn from the race, the top echelon of the Democrat Party is praising him for his sacrifice to his country and his so-called legacy.

As soon as #JoeBiden announced his withdrawal, prominent figures in the Democratic Party praised the American president’s sacrifice for his country and lauded his legacy. Republicans argued that #Biden should resign if he is not capable of running for a second term ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/EAX2lKxr8y — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) July 22, 2024

On another note, does he even know that he withdrew? No one has seen him for days. The withdrawal statement was not on official stationery, and Todd Starnes said the signature looked photoshopped.

He announced it on X instead of giving a speech. He needs to talk to the public. We need proof of life.

Biden was thrown overboard, and this is a coup. At least they didn’t kill him.