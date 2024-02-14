Disgraced DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Is Impeached

Alejandro Mayorkas was impeached in the House of Representatives with a vote of 213 to 214. Every Democrat supports open borders – every single one.

Now, it goes to the Senate, where it dies.

At least the House stood up for what is right. Now, we’ll see where the senators stand. I think we know already. Majority Leader Schumer can probably refuse to hold the trial.

It would be nice if they took away his security clearance.

“Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis. and Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., were the three GOP lawmakers who voted against impeaching Mayorkas.

Alejandro Mayorkas has just been impeached by the House of Representatives. His open-borders policies have led to ACTUAL death and destruction within our country. It is now incumbent upon the Senate to take this up and remove this man from office. He has NO place in our… pic.twitter.com/roFLagBJJr — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 14, 2024

BREAKING: DHS Secretary @SecMayorkas has officially been impeached by the House of Representatives over his dereliction of duty and his refusal to secure the US Southern Border. The final vote was 214-213. 3 Republicans voted against impeaching Mayorkas. Mike Gallagher… pic.twitter.com/ZL6xLngH0K — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 14, 2024

