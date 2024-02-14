Disgraced DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Is Impeached

By
M Dowling
-
1
27

Alejandro Mayorkas was impeached in the House of Representatives with a vote of 213 to 214. Every Democrat supports open borders – every single one.

Now, it goes to the Senate, where it dies.

At least the House stood up for what is right. Now, we’ll see where the senators stand. I think we know already. Majority Leader Schumer can probably refuse to hold the trial.

It would be nice if they took away his security clearance.

“Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis. and Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., were the three GOP lawmakers who voted against impeaching Mayorkas.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
1 hour ago

“Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis. and Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., were the three GOP lawmakers who voted against impeaching Mayorkas. 

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/who-are-the-3-house-republicans-who-voted-against-impeaching-homeland-security-secretary-alejandro-mayorkas/ar-BB1hTp5Y 20240214 01:37 GMT

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz