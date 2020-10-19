Disgraced former FBI agent Peter Strzok will teach at Georgetown U

Georgetown University hired the fired, disgraced, corrupt Peter Strzok, a vulgarian who obsessively ranted Trump-hate during work hours with his lover Lisa Page.

Strzok, a graduate of Georgetown, is an adjunct who will teach a “Counterintelligence & Nat’l Security” class in the fall semester.

That should be interesting. The last thing he should discuss is national security. He helped orchestrate a coup against the sitting President, lied under oath, violated his oath as an FBI agent.

MSNBC has hired Page as a legal and security analyst. Both Page and Strzok are suing DOJ over their termination.

Peter still hates President Trump and his supporters and continues his vile comments on his Twitter page.