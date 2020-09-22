Disgraced former FBI director Comey lied about examining Weiner’s laptop

When the former FBI director James Comey closed the Hillary Clinton probe a second time, he certified all of the Anthony Weiner emails on Huma Abedin’s laptop were reviewed. Abedin was and is Hillary Clinton’s top aide. Hundreds of thousands of her emails were discovered on her husband’s laptop with his perverted emails. He’s a convicted pedophile.

THE BIG LIE

James Comey told Congress at that time that “thanks to the wizardry of our technology,” the FBI was able to eliminate the vast majority of messages on the Weiner laptop as “duplicates” of emails they’d previously seen. Tireless agents, he claimed, then worked “night after night after night” to scrutinize the remaining material.

There were hundreds of thousands of emails and no one found his comments believable. As it happens, it was a lie.

“Most of the emails were never examined, even though they made up potentially 10 times the evidence” of what was reviewed in the original year-long case that Comey closed in July 2016, said a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation, according to Paul Sperry at RealClearInvestigations.

At the time, John Robertson was an FBI special agent assigned to the C-20 squad investigating “crimes against children” at the bureau’s New York field office at 26 Federal Plaza.

Robertson unearthed tens of thousands of Clinton emails in late September 2016 on the laptop belonging to Weiner, the husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin, in a sex crimes case involving underage girls, but for weeks after being alerted, top FBI leaders (including fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, fired FBI agent Peter Strzok, and former FBI counterintelligence chief Bill Priestap) took little to no action to investigate.

Robertson wrote a “Letter to Self” in late October after an Oct. 19, 2016, meeting, during which he implored Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Kramer of the Southern District of New York to push FBI leadership to look at the thousands of emails he had unearthed.

They didn’t look at all the emails as they claimed. Now The Washington Post is trying to take credit for the discovery Paul Sperry made in 2016, after ignoring it for years.

BREAKING: So alarmed that FBI HQ was suppressing new evidence in the Hillary email case, whistleblower FBI agent John Robertson sent an Oct. 20, 2016, email to himself in which he noted: “[T]he FBI possesses 20 times more emails than Comey testified … we are being silent.” — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) September 20, 2020

This FBI/DOJ scandal is bigger than even #Spygate. It also includes #Exonergate. They are 2 peas in the same pod of corruption. The same dirty cops were involved in both investigations, and they had the same biases and the same motive: engineering a presidential election outcome — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) September 21, 2020