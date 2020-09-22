Biden says during an interview, “I lost that line”

Fresh off his ‘gaffe’ of COVID killing 200 million Americans, Joe Biden’s sit down interview was wholly dependent on the teleprompter. His brain isn’t working. In this clip, after he says he’ll freeze deportations once he becomes president, he tells someone off camera, “I lost that line.”

As usual, he’s drawing teeny little crowds as Trump draws huge crowds and his teleprompter takes the place of a brain.

