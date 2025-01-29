Disgraced Gen. Milley Meets Justice

Traitorous General Mark Milley, who wants to understand the non-existent white rage, lost his security clearance and his protection detail.

Fox News reported Tuesday evening that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will “immediately” strip Milley of his security clearance and protection.

Why does he need protection? Allegedly, Iran wants to kill him. Why?

Secretary Hegseth also ordered a review to determine if he should lose a star due to his “undermining the chain of command” during President Donald Trump’s first term.

Milley also undermined the military he thought was politically right-leaning and white.

There was another portrait of Milley in the Pentagon, and they are taking that down, too.

