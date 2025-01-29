Biden Allowed China to Flood US Markets with Transformers

Lt. Col. Tommy Waller (USMC Ret.) of The Center for Security Policy reminds us in the following videos that Donald Trump tried to protect us from Chinese transformers that can shut down our electricity and how Biden opened the floodgates for more Chinese transformers.

Rough Transcript from the first clip below

A massive transformer from China was confiscated at the Port of Houston in 2019 by the Federal Government and the Department of Energy. It was put under guard to Sandia National Laboratory. This was during the Trump administration when we were serious about these things.

We don’t really know what they found. The report is classified. However, one of the Trump officials who worked at the Nationa Security Council, Latham Saddler, discussed how they found a backdoor in the transformer that would allow it to remotely switch it off. That was 2019.

In May 2020, President Trump passed an Executive Order called Securing the Bulk Power System. He declared a Grid Security Emergency.

Tommy Waller’s nonprofit was tracking the numbers of these Chinese transformers. There were about 300 in the grid.

The executive action was meant to address that threat. On the very first day of the Biden administration, that executive order was suspended. And the floodgates were opened to the importation of Chinese transformers.

They pulled the number – 492.

