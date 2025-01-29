Federal Bureaucrats Offered Buyouts If They Resign by Feb. 6

President Trump has offered millions of federal employees deferred resignations as employees are called back to the office. It is expected that 10% of the workforce will go.

They have to resign by February 6.

According to a draft email obtained Tuesday by NBC News, those who accept the offer will receive pay and benefits through Sept. 30.

The sweeping buyouts are being offered to “make sure that all federal workers are on board with the new administration’s plan to have federal employees in the office and adhering to higher standards,” a senior administration official told NBC anonymously.

“We’re five years past COVID, and just 6 percent of federal employees work full-time in office. That is unacceptable,” the official said, citing a report from Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, who co-chairs the congressional DOGE caucus.

They are being offered an eight-month buyout.

The federal labor union, the American Federation of Government Employees, criticized the buyouts as a purge of loyal employees that would cause chaos.

