Disgraced USSS Chief Cheatle Has Secret Service Protection

By
M DOWLING
-
2
25

After refusing to provide security for RFK Jr. for months, claiming a staff shortage preventing them from giving added security to Donald Trump, Biden-Harris provided security for the incompetent liar Kimberly Cheatle. Cheatle, the former Secret Service chief, doesn’t need protection when they don’t protect two presidential candidates who are running for office while under death threats.

Cheatle’s actions, or lack of them, almost got Donald Trump killed, got a spectator killed and two others critically wounded.

The deceased victim was identified as Corey Comperatore, 50, of Sarver, PA. The second victim has been identified as 57-year-old David Dutch of New Kensington, PA. The third victim was identified as 74-year-old James Copenhaver of Moon Township, PA.

The two wounded men are still recovering, and the deceased firefighter, who died protecting his family, left a devastated family. And they dare to give Cheatle protection.

Cheatle doesn’t need protection. She’s full of it. She also isn’t eligible for Secret Service protection.

Cheatle was on Joe Biden’s protective detail, so Biden-Harris got her the protection she didn’t need. It’s a PR stunt. They like to pretend MAGAs are dangerous.

Someone should start a Give Send Go to help them pay for this.


