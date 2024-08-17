Disgraced USSS Chief Cheatle Has Secret Service Protection

After refusing to provide security for RFK Jr. for months, claiming a staff shortage preventing them from giving added security to Donald Trump, Biden-Harris provided security for the incompetent liar Kimberly Cheatle. Cheatle, the former Secret Service chief, doesn’t need protection when they don’t protect two presidential candidates who are running for office while under death threats.

Cheatle’s actions, or lack of them, almost got Donald Trump killed, got a spectator killed and two others critically wounded.

The deceased victim was identified as Corey Comperatore, 50, of Sarver, PA. The second victim has been identified as 57-year-old David Dutch of New Kensington, PA. The third victim was identified as 74-year-old James Copenhaver of Moon Township, PA.

The two wounded men are still recovering, and the deceased firefighter, who died protecting his family, left a devastated family. And they dare to give Cheatle protection.

Cheatle doesn’t need protection. She’s full of it. She also isn’t eligible for Secret Service protection.

Cheatle was on Joe Biden’s protective detail, so Biden-Harris got her the protection she didn’t need. It’s a PR stunt. They like to pretend MAGAs are dangerous.

EXCLUSIVE and BREAKING:

Biden ordered Secret Service Protection for Former Agency Chief The Secret Service is providing Kimberly Cheatle, its former director who resigned last month, a security detail in an unprecedented effort to protect a former agency chief amid lingering… pic.twitter.com/uaMSWtB4Hs — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) August 16, 2024

Someone should start a Give Send Go to help them pay for this.

NEW: Corey Comperatore’s family have announced they’re hiring a team to investigate the “security failures” at Trump’s rally in Butler, PA They’re hellbent on getting to the bottom of this for Corey. “My dad’s blood is on their hands,” said Corey’s daughter. I’d love if we… pic.twitter.com/hOdIZiyFYa — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 16, 2024