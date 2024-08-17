SCOTUS Rules Against Biden-Harris on Transgender Sports Rule

The Supreme Court denied the Biden administration’s emergency request to partially reinstate its new Title IX rule in a 5-4 decision.

The rule allegedly protects against sex discrimination. What it actually does is allow males to participate in female sports. It discriminates against females while pretending they are protecting females. The rule only protects males pretending to be females.

The Hill writes:

Various Republican state attorneys general have persuaded judges to block implementation in roughly half the country.

They are persuaded because the White House is insane, and the rule is insane. It’s actually perverted to have young males in young females’ bathrooms, showers, and locker rooms. The compelled speech in the rule is a 1st Amendment violation.

Justice Gorsuch sided with the three leftists.

This will return to the lower courts. It could return to the Supreme Court.

BREAKING: In a 5-4 decision, SCOTUS has struck down the Biden-Harris administration’s rewrite of Title IX, which would have allowed men in women’s sports, bathrooms, locker rooms, dorms, and compelled speech. HUGE win. Onward! pic.twitter.com/MwOmRYpgg3 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 16, 2024