Harris Is Still Pushing COVID Vaccines, She Can’t Move On

Kamala’s only jobs were in politics and having a special relationship with Willie Brown, the former mayor of San Francisco. She has no experience outside of politics, and everything she does is for political expediency. Her economic platform, which she announced today, includes paying off medical bills that would be illegal and won’t happen, giving down payments for homes that people can’t afford, and instituting communist food controls and rent control. She is an economic illiterate.

Whenever she does anything, it’s to further her own political ambitions.

Take COVID-19 vaccines as an example. She’s still pushing the vaccines for no good reason. We’ve all moved on.

If she really wanted to do something worthwhile for American healthcare, she would have stopped the gain-of-function experiments that caused the pandemic in the first place.

Remember when Kamala (comma-la) wouldn’t get vaccinated if Donald Trump was President? She wouldn’t take the vaccine if Donald Trump told her to take it.

Remember when asked if the Trump admin were to release a vaccine if she would take it – Kamala answered “if Trump tells me to take it, I’m not taking it” pic.twitter.com/qZhPbdtnc5 — Cam Higby (@camhigby) July 22, 2024

Then, when Biden was in charge, she was pushing the vaccine on everyone. The only thing that had changed was the president. All the players were the same.

So, she was pushing an emergency, untested vaccine on people because Biden, a Democrat, was president and told everyone to take it.

Snapchat’s augmented reality call with Kamala Harris shares where teens can find the nearest vaccination site and announces that Uber & Lyft will provide free rides to get vaccinated against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/PL078YrGas — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) May 26, 2021

Now, you can’t work for the Harris campaign without being up to date with your vaccines. Vaccine number 10 comes out this fall.

She abuses her authority and manipulates Americans.

If you want to work for the Kamala Harris campaign, you need to be max boosted. According to the CDC, “up to date” means a minimum of 5 shots, and the most recent one must have been within the past year. pic.twitter.com/Xfy6ocpii9 — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) August 16, 2024

