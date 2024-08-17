Harris Is Still Pushing COVID Vaccines, She Can’t Move On

Kamala’s only jobs were in politics and having a special relationship with Willie Brown, the former mayor of San Francisco. She has no experience outside of politics, and everything she does is for political expediency. Her economic platform, which she announced today, includes paying off medical bills that would be illegal and won’t happen, giving down payments for homes that people can’t afford, and instituting communist food controls and rent control. She is an economic illiterate.

Whenever she does anything, it’s to further her own political ambitions.

Take COVID-19 vaccines as an example. She’s still pushing the vaccines for no good reason. We’ve all moved on.

If she really wanted to do something worthwhile for American healthcare, she would have stopped the gain-of-function experiments that caused the pandemic in the first place.

Remember when Kamala (comma-la) wouldn’t get vaccinated if Donald Trump was President? She wouldn’t take the vaccine if Donald Trump told her to take it.

Then, when Biden was in charge, she was pushing the vaccine on everyone. The only thing that had changed was the president. All the players were the same.

So, she was pushing an emergency, untested vaccine on people because Biden, a Democrat, was president and told everyone to take it.

Now, you can’t work for the Harris campaign without being up to date with your vaccines. Vaccine number 10 comes out this fall.

She abuses her authority and manipulates Americans.

She’s a laugh a minute.


