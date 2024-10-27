Full Interview: Vance Demolishes Desperate CNN Hack Tapper

“I’m rejecting the premise of your question,” JD Vance told an angry, desperate Jake Tapper. Vance was calling out CNN’s promotion of the Russia Hoax.

“I’m rejecting the premise of your question. I frankly don’t believe what you’re saying about Donald Trump’s words. If you’d like to put up a clip and actually put him in context, I think the American people would realize that Donald Trump is a hell of a lot more reasonable than people like Liz Cheney, who would like to lead us into war.”

“Ask yourself a basic question about network integrity. You guys talked about the Russia hoax nonstop.”

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2024

It’s a real mystery why no one trusts legacy media. pic.twitter.com/9MG8taYhFh — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 27, 2024

Tapper pushed bald-faced lies this morning. He knows he’s lying. The left is pulling every trick that worked in the past. Hopefully, the hoaxes won’t work again.

BREAKING: JD Vance called out Fake Tapper for the lies he pushed about Russiagate earlier this morning Tapper denied telling any lies So here are 3.5 minutes of Jake Tapper spreading Russiagate conspiracy theory pic.twitter.com/qeiFMtimx9 — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) October 27, 2024

During this 17-minute interview, Tapper was incredibly hostile. At times, Vance had to demand that he be allowed to answer the question.

They talked about the enemy within.

JD Vance was brilliant.

Full Interview: