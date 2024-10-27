Full Interview: Vance Demolishes Desperate CNN Hack Tapper

By
M DOWLING
-
0
29

“I’m rejecting the premise of your question,” JD Vance told an angry, desperate Jake Tapper. Vance was calling out CNN’s promotion of the Russia Hoax.

“I’m rejecting the premise of your question. I frankly don’t believe what you’re saying about Donald Trump’s words. If you’d like to put up a clip and actually put him in context, I think the American people would realize that Donald Trump is a hell of a lot more reasonable than people like Liz Cheney, who would like to lead us into war.”

“Ask yourself a basic question about network integrity. You guys talked about the Russia hoax nonstop.”

Tapper pushed bald-faced lies this morning. He knows he’s lying. The left is pulling every trick that worked in the past. Hopefully, the hoaxes won’t work again.

During this 17-minute interview, Tapper was incredibly hostile. At times, Vance had to demand that he be allowed to answer the question.

They talked about the enemy within.

JD Vance was brilliant.

Full Interview:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments