Harris Sermonizes with a Black Accent to Pander to Philly Blacks

While at a black church in Philadelphia, Kamala spoke in a black preacher accent, ala Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, with a phony dramatic flair. She doesn’t do phony well.

The pandering is downright funny. Does this work? She now thinks she’s Martin Luther King Jr., and it’s 1964. MLK is rolling in his grave.

“Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning. The path may seem hard; this work may seem heavy, but joy cometh in the morning. And, church, morning is on its way,”

BREAKING: Kamala Harris unveils a new accent at a black Philadelphia church pic.twitter.com/HFFKNnL5Tt — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 27, 2024

To know Kamala is to not like her at all. As people get to see what a phony she is, they, Democrats and Republicans alike, don’t like her.

Are they booing what she is warning them about, or are they booing her? It’s hard for me to believe they are buying this.

This evening, Donald Trump will hold a rally with several Trump supporters at Madison Square Garden. It will deal with reality not the Harris lies. The list of speakers is on this link.

There is a huge showing outside the venue.

Donald Trump will win Long Island and upstate, but he probably can’t win New York City, which is like a foreign country now, and the good people don’t fully realize what they are voting for with Kamala. The criminals and terrorists know exactly what they are voting for.