Mayor Eric Adams Defends Donald Trump Against Hitler Smears

During his speech at the Al Smith dinner, Donald Trump supported Mayor Eric Adams. Eric Adams returned the favor.

During a presser, Adams called for toning down the rhetoric.

“I have had those terms hurled at me by some political leaders in the city, using terms like Hitler and fascist,” Adams said.

“I know what Hitler has done, and I know what a fascist regime looks like. I think, as I’ve called for over and over again, that we could all dial down the temperature of our conversations.”

“I’ve heard people say that the former President should not be able to have a rally in Madison Square Garden. I strongly disagree. This is America; this is New York. I think it’s important that we allow individuals to exercise their right to get their message across to New Yorkers. Our job as a city and as a police department is to make sure they can do that in a peaceful way.”

“We must be extremely cautious. The heat we turn up today, pre-election, is going to be the heat we have to govern in. I think we need to show a level of respectable communication. When people called me a fascist or other names, I didn’t like it. I don’t think it’s fitting to state that the former President is equivalent to Hitler.”

Adams wrote on X:

Safeguarding events — of any size — is something the NYPD does better than any police department in the nation. Tomorrow, they will put their skill and expertise to work as they secure Madison Square Garden for a rally before the November presidential election.

People in and around MSG will see a large police presence, including many pedestrian and vehicular street closures. Many of our other security measures will also not be visible, but in full effect. Subways will remain open, but there will be detours as riders exit stations.

Whether you’re going to the rally, planning to protest, or you’re just in the area, please remember to be patient amid these security measures.

Avoid driving in the area if you can, and opt for mass transit instead to get around Midtown.

“Security is everyone’s responsibility, so if you see something, say something. I want to also be clear that there will be zero tolerance for crime, disorderly behavior, or violence of any kind. We will always respect and protect the right to protest, but please remember peaceful is key.”

