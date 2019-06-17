Disgraceful! Harvard Rescinds Acceptance of Kyle Kashuv

Parkland ‘survivor’ David Hogg couldn’t get into average colleges, but the left pushed until Harvard accepted him. Kyle Kashuv, another Parkland survivor, who earned his way into Harvard had his acceptance rescinded based on admittedly racist jokes he sent as a 16-year old.

Kashuv apologized. over and over but the left wanted him destroyed. They posted the vulgar rants by Kashuv and they got their wish.

Hogg has delivered vile and vulgar rants but it’s okay since he is hard-left. Kashuv is on the right.

Hogg’s tweets are filled with misspellings and grammatical errors but he talks the talk of the hard-left.

Maybe Harvard should add “two years of social media accounts history” as one of the qualifiers for admission.

Was this only done in response to the SJWs finding and publishing Kashuv’s old social media rants? They only went after Kashuv because of his politics.

Kashuv gave up scholarships to accept Harvard. He should sue them.

The Twitter leftists are thrilled to see this young teen crushed. For Harvard’s part, they proved they are an unforgiving university that does not allow kids to grow after they make a mistake when they are 16 years old.

This is the state of our universities today. Harvard no longer deserves its fine reputation.

The leftists are even mocking Kashuv’s Twitter thread explaining what happened.

KYLE KASHUV’S TWITTER THREAD

Harvard rescinded my acceptance. Three months after being admitted to Harvard Class of 2023, Harvard has decided to rescind my admission over texts and comments made nearly two years ago, months prior to the shooting. I have some thoughts. Here’s what happened.

A few weeks ago, I was made aware of egregious and callous comments classmates and I made privately years ago – when I was 16 years old, months before the shooting – in an attempt to be as extreme and shocking as possible. I immediately apologized. Here is my apology:

After I issued this apology, speculative articles were written, my peers used the opportunity to attack me, and my life was once again reduced to a headline. It sent me into one of the darkest spirals of my life.

After the story broke, former peers & political opponents began contacting Harvard urging them to rescind me. Harvard then sent this letter stating that Harvard “reserves the right to withdraw an offer of admission” and requested a written explanation within 72 hours.

I responded to the letter with a full explanation, apology, and requested documents.

I also sent an email to the Office of Diversity and Inclusion to seek guidance on how to right this wrong and work with them once I was on campus.

Harvard decided to rescind my admission with the following letter.

Somewhat ironically, the Office of Diversity and Inclusion sent me this response regarding my apology: “Thank you for your email. We appreciate your thoughtful reflections and look forward to connecting with you upon your matriculation in the fall of 2020…”

After receiving Harvard’s letter revoking my acceptance, I responded by asking for the opportunity to have an in-person meeting to make my case face to face and work towards any possible path of reconciliation. Harvard responded by declining my meeting request.

Harvard deciding that someone can’t grow, especially after a life-altering event like the shooting, is deeply concerning. If any institution should understand growth, it’s Harvard, which is looked to as the pinnacle of higher education despite its checkered past.

Throughout its history, Harvard’s faculty has included slave owners, segregationists, bigots, and antisemites. If Harvard is suggesting that growth isn’t possible and that our past defines our future, then Harvard is an inherently racist institution. But I don’t believe that.

I believe that institutions and people can grow. I’ve said that repeatedly. In the end, this isn’t about me, it’s about whether we live in a society in which forgiveness is possible or mistakes brand you as irredeemable, as Harvard has decided for me.

You can spew profanity-laced rants as long as you are on the left:

Hates fine as long as it’s against the right: