Disgusting! CCP will put 5-inch swabs up every foreigner anally









As we reported China had been requiring anal swabs for coronavirus testing. They use 5-inch swabs.

The system has been recently used on foreigners, including Biden’s staff. It’s very disturbing. They put these long swabs up anally.

A few cities, such as the capital, Beijing, Shanghai, and the port city of Qingdao require the checks, in addition to nasal or throat swab tests, for some international arrivals, state media say.

The CCP says it is more accurate.

Japanese officials formally asked China to stop using anal swab tests on its citizens when they enter the country.

“Some Japanese reported to our embassy in China that they received anal swab tests, which caused great psychological pain,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said. The tests also aren’t “confirmed anywhere else in the world.”

The Biden team made the same request.

China has officially responded….by mandating anal swabs for all foreigners.The Maoists in charge of China are miserable, hateful human beings. They are doing it because they can.

Just a reminder of what China’s anal swab test for COVID looks like. They have now made it mandatory for every foreign arrival into the country. I can tell you one place I won’t be going soon. pic.twitter.com/3HCo5yaImD — Dr. David Samadi, MD (@drdavidsamadi) March 4, 2021

Related