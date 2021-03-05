Since the banning, Dr. Seuss books are “flying off the shelves”









Dr. Seuss’s book sales have soared after six books were banned over fake racist imagery. EBay banned sales but creative sellers on eBay are advertising buy direct, suggesting they have the banned books.

You can also buy the banned books at Amazon for about $900 each.

Copies of the beloved children’s author’s most popular books were virtually flying out of Amazon and Barnes and Noble’s warehouses. His works now make up nine out of the top 10 bestsellers on both companies’ lists as of Thursday evening.

“The Cat in The Hat,” “Oh, The Places You’ll Go” and “Green Eggs and Ham,” three of Seuss’ best-known works, were all out of stock on Amazon but still available at a higher price on Barnes and Noble’s website as of Thursday evening.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises, which preserves the author’s legacy, announced this week six books – “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!,” and “The Cat’s Quizzer” – would no longer be printed.

“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises told The Associated Press in a statement that coincided with the late author and illustrator’s March 2 birthday.

“Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families,” it said.

Examples of the problematic drawings include an Asian person wearing a conical hat and holding chopsticks in “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” and two bare-footed African men wearing what appear to be grass skirts with their hair tied above their heads in “If I Ran the Zoo.”

Not-for-nothing but that’s historically accurate. Stop being so sensitive people. Maybe we should ban National Geographic. Everyone came from primitives.

Maybe this was just a great advertising ploy.

