8 Democrats vote against the $15 minimum wage









Eight Democrats helped Republicans kill the $15 minimum wage. One-size-fits-all wages are never going to work.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a communist, on Friday forced a vote on increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 through President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bills, but it failed, with some opposition among Democrats.

The Senate voted 58-42 against it. The Congressional Budget Office estimates would lift 900,000 people out of poverty but cause another 1.4 million people to lose their jobs due to higher business operating costs.

Sinema, in a red state, said in a statement, “Senators in both parties have shown support for raising the federal minimum wage and the Senate should hold an open debate and amendment process on raising the minimum wage, separate from the COVID-focused reconciliation bill.”

Manchin, in a red state, told reporters that he liked “good amendments” to the bill.

Other than those comments, it’s not clear why they voted against it.

It’s unusual for 8 Democrats to break away from the tyrants running the party. Some of them are not from the red states and they didn’t have to vote against it. Not sure if it means anything on a grand scale. It might just be their personal viewpoint.

Actually, the minimum wage was one of the least troublesome parts of the bill and the minimum wage was a distraction.

Here are the names of the Democrats:

