Disgusting! Hate Map of All Tesla Owners in the US

M Dowling
A newly published hate map purports to show where every Tesla owner is throughout the country, knowing terrorists are targeting Tesla owners.

It doesn’t seem to matter that many or most Tesla owners are probably Democrats.

They want to terrify people into obedience.

The villains are domestic terrorists who don’t care who they hurt. They are intolerant of all dissension.

The Daily Signal notes that this is a hate map similar to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The SPLC is an anti-Christian, anti-conservative hate group posing as a monitor of hate groups. They have done all they can to demonize and dehumanize the people they view as their political and spiritual opponents.


