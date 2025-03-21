Ireland Has Lost Its Sovereignty

Ireland has handed over its nation to globalists who believe in bringing in unlike people. Eventually, these people will become the people they let in, losing who they are.

The country is getting young male immigrants who don’t work and don’t contribute to the country. Ireland is being colonized, and they are losing their sovereignty.

School girls can’t walk home alone without being preyed upon by sexual predators.

Watch, it’s sad:

Sky News Australia has put out a full report on the migrant crisis in Ireland. While Irish media ignores reality the world is talking about Ireland. Share far and wide! pic.twitter.com/ETqE3PyAGG — MichaeloKeeffe (@Mick_O_Keeffe) March 21, 2025

This is how the globalists think:

Starmer is insane https://t.co/3iI0n6QrPI — Independent Sentinel (@indiesentinel) March 21, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Five Things New Preppers Forget When Getting Ready for Bad Times Ahead/ Name Last name Email