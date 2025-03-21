Ireland Has Lost Its Sovereignty

By
M Dowling
-
1
9

Ireland has handed over its nation to globalists who believe in bringing in unlike people. Eventually, these people will become the people they let in, losing who they are.

The country is getting young male immigrants who don’t work and don’t contribute to the country. Ireland is being colonized, and they are losing their sovereignty.

School girls can’t walk home alone without being preyed upon by sexual predators.

Watch, it’s sad:

This is how the globalists think:


