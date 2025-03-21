Tren de Aragua Was a Planned Invasion & Boasberg Crossed the Line

Documents reveal Tren de Aragua deliberately invaded the United States as part of an effort to expand operations throughout the hemisphere. Meanwhile, we have Judge Boasberg, a friend of Justice Roberts, demanding we keep these monsters, murderers of young girls, in the country.

Article 3 Project President Mike Davis comments on the issue below.

The Planned Invasion

New documents obtained by America First Legal expose how the Venezuelan terrorist gang Tren de Aragua INVADED the U.S. under the Biden-Harris Admin’s open border.

These records were uncovered as part of AFL’s nationwide investigation into Tren de Aragua — now designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. The violent Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang entered the U.S. en masse.

Now, they’re operating across multiple states and terrorizing American cities.

The bulletin below details that “TdA [is] expanding operations throughout the United States” and that “there has been a reported presence of TdA members” across multiple states.

The bulletin describes that Tren de Aragua facilitates its “expansion” by leveraging alliances with “other criminal organizations and local gangs in regions the TdA seeks to control.

”Despite direct knowledge of Tren de Aragua’s threat, the Biden-Harris Admin systematically dismantled successful border security policies, flooding our country with criminal aliens and facilitating new criminal revenue streams for cartels and gangs — including TdA.

The Biden-Harris Administration’s open-border policies allowed anyone — including violent Tren de Aragua gang members — to “exploit migratory movement[s]” and settle in the U.S.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, anyone could say the magic asylum words, enter the country, and “lawfully” remain — regardless of their criminal background — while awaiting their court date.

The Biden-Harris border crisis provided Tren de Aragua the perfect opportunity to “exploit[] migratory movements throughout Latin America to facilitate criminal operations,” including “abduction, extortion, fraud, homicide, drug trafficking, human trafficking, smuggling migrants, sex trafficking, and firearms trafficking.”

New records obtained by AFL give law enforcement new information to identify Tren de Aragua gang members, including their common tattoos and apparel.

The left’s “sanctuary” and open-border policies facilitated the invasion of Tren de Aragua and other criminal illegal aliens into the country — with no regard for Americans’ safety or security.

The Green Light

Tren de Aragua has given its members a “green light” to fire on law enforcement in Colorado, contributing to a “significant increase in violence” in Colorado communities, likely “related to TdA gang members.”

The bulletin (below) cites a CBS article in which a Tren de Aragua gang member living in a migrant shelter described how “guns are smuggled into [migrant] shelters”… and that TdA members shoot at police “because Venezuelan officers shoot at gang members for minor infractions.”

The Biden-Harris Department of Treasury finally acknowledged the threat Tren de Aragua posed to U.S. communities, declaring it a “significant Transnational Criminal Organization” — but only after innocent Americans, including Laken Riley, had already paid the price.

President Biden’s open-border policies allowed dangerous Tren de Aragua gang members to enter our country, establish a foothold in our communities, and harm American citizens.

President Trump designated Tren de Aragua as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and deported these dangerous terrorists under the Alien Enemies Act, taking decisive action to protect the American people.

This Is the Red Line

Mike Davis has recommended that President Trump follow the judges and their lawless rulings, but not the one with Obama Judge Boasberg. That’s the red line for Davis. Boasberg is ordering President Trump to do things he has no power to order.

The far-left judge has no power to stop the deportation of international terrorists or turn around planes. Boasberg has no power to order them to reveal secret information.

Boasberg is trying to keep the most dangerous people in the world to be returned.

“I have never called on anyone to ignore a court’s order. I have called on the president and his team to ignore [Judge Jeb Boasberg’s] order because it’s both extremely lawless and extremely dangerous to our national security.” – @mrddmia pic.twitter.com/HMkrGLGFIS — The Article III Project (A3P) (@Article3Project) March 21, 2025

