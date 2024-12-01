“Disgusting” NY Times Publishes Pete Hegseth’s Mother’s Email

The evil media is very determined to eliminate several of Donald Trump‘s candidates for cabinet positions. Pete Hegseth is a prime target. They are using Mr. Hegseth’s mother to humiliate him. Six years ago, his mother became involved in his contentious divorce and sent an angry email, which she immediately recanted.

She said the New York Times is “disgusting” for publishing it. They are disgusting. They put the agenda above the devastation they caused Pete Hegseth and his family. Every media outfit republished the email. They spoke with his mother, who explained she never meant any of it.

Penelope Hegseth made the accusation in an email to her son in 2018 amid his contentious divorce. She said on Friday that she regretted the email and had apologized to him.

The Email

“On behalf of all the women (and I know it’s many) you have abused in some way, I say … get some help and take an honest look at yourself,” Penelope Hegseth wrote, stating that she still loved him.

She also wrote: “I have no respect for any man that belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around and uses women for his own power and ego. You are that man (and have been for years), and as your mother, it pains me and embarrasses me to say that, but it is the sad, sad truth.”

The Recanting

Mrs. Hegseth, in a phone interview with The New York Times on Friday, said that she had sent her son an immediate follow-up email at the time apologizing for what she had written. She said she had fired off the original email “in anger, with emotion” at a time when he and his wife were going through a very difficult divorce.

In the interview, she defended her son and disavowed the sentiments she had expressed in the initial email about his character and treatment of women. “It is not true. It has never been true,” she said. She added: “I know my son. He is a good father, husband.” She said publishing the first email’s contents was “disgusting.”

A divorce with children involved is devastating, and she was momentarily angry. The NY Times wants to dismantle Donald Trump’s agenda, and this is all they have.

The media is hateful. They don’t have a clue what happened between Pete and his wife. Who are they to judge? They only judge Republicans most of the time. e don’t like men cheating on their wives, but he will do a good job running the defense department.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email