Disgraced Andy McCabe Trashes Kash Patel on Fake News

A fake news CNN host asked disgraced ex-acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe if he thought Kash Patel was a good pick for the position of FBI Director. Kash Patel wants to reform an FBI that no longer adheres to its mission.

McCabe helped lead the Russiagate hoax and approved the fake FISA warrant on Carter Page to spy on the Trump campaign.

“Yeah. Well, it’s, um, it’s a terrible development for the men and women of the FBI,” McCabe began, “and also for the nation that depends on a highly functioning, professional, independent Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“The fact that Kash Patel is profoundly unqualified for this job is not even like a matter for debate. So I think what we should really be thinking about right now is, what does this signal in terms of Donald Trump’s intent for the FBI, the installation, or the nomination?

“I guess we should say, at this point Kash Patel as FBI director can only possibly be a plan to disrupt, to dismantle, to distract the FBI and to possibly use it as a tool for the President’s political agenda.

He leaves out Obama, who politicized the agency:

“And you know, as an organization, we know what that looks like. This country has been there before, right? The pre-Watergate, FBI, the J Edgar Hoover FBI struck fear in the hearts of Americans across the spectrum of politicians, people in entertainment, people in the civil rights community because the director operated at the direction of presidents to collect political intelligence and to utilize the legal authorities, the investigative authorities of the FBI, to terrorize and intimidate Americans.

“So the question is, is that where we’re going back to with this nomination, I would argue that Kash Patel would be the perfect person for Donald Trump to nominate if that’s, in fact, his intent for the FBI.”

When the Comey-McCabe FBI hounded parents at Board of Education meetings and classified religious people as terrorists, that terrorized people.

The Inspector General’s Report on McCabe’s Four Lies

McCabe leaked secret information to the press. It was over his ordering the shutdown of the Clinton Foundation probe.

According to the Inspector General’s conclusions, Andrew McCabe leaked through his friend Lisa Page. Allegedly, he did it not for the public interest but for his own personal interests. Then he lied four times, twice under oath. McCabe gave a reason for indirectly leaking to the Wall Street Journal. He said one of Obama’s top guys at the DoJ told him to shut down the Clinton Foundation probe shortly before the election.

The politicization of this sort is corruption. McCabe was fired and temporarily lost his pension, which he had won back.

The Probably Fundraising Fraud

When McCabe had to hire a lawyer to defend himself, he crowdfunded on GoFundMe, and leftists poured money into it. It wasn’t grassroots and was more like a payoff. Jonathan Turley described it as a potentially massive fraud.

Colin Kalmbacher, writing for Law & Crime, names the actors behind the recent great good fundraising fortune of Andrew McCabe.

He writes: McCabe’s cash-collecting prowess was buoyed by several #Resistance-linkedpersonalities and MSNBC’s conspiracy theorist Rachel Maddow, who suggested McCabe should run for office because he’s so good at raising money.

He says further that the campaign was organized by a “K Street” PR firm with ties to Barbara Mikulski and Barack Obama when there was absolutely no need for it — at least not yet.

There is much more when it comes to McCabe and corruption so if he doesn’t like Kash, that’s a good thing.

The fact that Andrew McCabe feels Kash Patel as FBI Director would “disrupt,” “dismantle,” & “distract” the FBI speaks volumes that Kash is a good pick. Let me remind you that McCabe signed off on the phony FISA warrant to surveil Trump adviser Carter Page. pic.twitter.com/EA6YGNVHye — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) December 1, 2024

HE’S QUALIFIED

Saying Kash Patel is not qualified is quite a lie.

Kash Patel is an American attorney. He previously served as a U.S. National Security Council official, senior advisor to the acting Director of National Intelligence, and chief of staff to the acting United States secretary of defense during the first Trump presidency.

A member of the Republican Party, Patel worked as a senior aide to Congressman Devin Nunes during the latter’s tenure as chair of the House Intelligence Committee. He began his career as a federal public defender, a federal prosecutor working on national security cases, and a legal liaison to the United States Armed Forces.

After graduating from law school in 2005, Patel worked as a public defender in Florida for eight years, first in the Miami-Dade County public defender’s office and later as a federal public defender. As a public defender, he represented clients charged with felonies, including international drug trafficking, murder, firearms violations, and bulk cash smuggling.

In 2014, Patel was hired as a trial attorney in the United States Department of Justice National Security Division, where he simultaneously served as a legal liaison to the Joint Special Operations Command. In 2017, Patel was appointed senior counsel on counterterrorism at the House Intelligence Committee.

Patel received a degree in criminal justice and history from the University of Richmond in 2002. He received a certificate in international law from University College London in 2004 and earned a Juris Doctor from Pace University School of Law in 2005.

The legacy media continues to spread outrageous lies.

The selection of Kash Patel for the Director of the FBI will prove to be one of the most commendable choices made by Trump. As the newest appointee among all presidential selections, Patel has the potential to rectify the issues plaguing the FBI and DOJ, thereby restoring their… — Harry J Houck (@harryjhouck) December 1, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email