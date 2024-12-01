President-Elect Trump’s Plan to End the Ukraine Hot War

Donald Trump is threatening to cut off cash and weapons to Ukraine if they don’t negotiate. To date, the US paid at least 85% of the war, and Europe made it clear that they could not make up the difference. The US taxpayer is funding the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people. Al Jazeera suggests a million people were killed to date, with a high civilian death toll in Ukraine over the summer.

Reports now say Donald Trump is working with Zelensky, Putin, Stoltenberg, and European leaders on a plan to end the war.

A DMZ

It includes a ceasefire and a demilitarized zone. Donald Trump said US soldiers would not man the DMZ in Ukraine.

Ukraine wants NATO to protect it, but Russia will never agree to it. It is the reason for the invasion.

Trump is negotiating to give one-third of Ukraine to Russia to use as a DMZ. A NATO consortium would be in the West, but there would be a signed agreement that heavy and advanced offensive weapons would be banned in Ukraine. Ukraine would not become a member of NATO.

The globalists, including the US intelligence agencies, won’t be happy.

This is only a proposal, but we face World War, which will turn nuclear.

