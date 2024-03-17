Dishonest “Bloodbath” Headlines About Trump

Here we go again. The media is deliberately misportraying Donald Trump’s comments at his Ohio rally.

When President Trump made the bloodbath comment, he was referring to the economic bloodbath in the Auto Industry due to China’s manufacturing.

Context is clarified in the attached clips:

Full video, at 33m X post with unedited version

Partial clip:

Context behind the “Bloodbath” Hoax being spread by the Biden Campaign and their mouthpieces in the media: https://t.co/GyawMNpRdA — ALX (@alx) March 17, 2024

The media, notably The Hill, used truncated statements Trump made about some undocumented not being people. He’s referring to people like Laken Riley’s killer, MS-13, Tren De Aragua.

“I don’t know if you call them people,” he said at the rally. “In some cases, they’re not people, in my opinion. But I’m not allowed to say that because the radical left says that’s a terrible thing to say.”

Politico lied with the subtitle: While it was unclear what the former president meant exactly, the remarks came as Trump was complaining about the automobile industry.

Biden’s campaign lied about Trump’s use of the word “bloodbath,” saying the former president “wants another January 6.”

“This is who Donald Trump is: a loser who gets beat by over 7 million votes and then instead of appealing to a wider mainstream audience doubles down on his threats of political violence,” Biden campaign spokesperson James Singer said in a statement Saturday evening.

Donald Trump also mentioned elections will end. If Biden wins, all those illegal aliens will become citizens and vote Democrat. Republicans will never again win a presidential election, and the House and Senate would probably be lost as well.

Related