Lawsuit to Stop NCAA Letting Men to Compete as Women

According to The Free Press, over a dozen female athletes are suing the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) for letting transgender athletes compete against them and use female locker rooms in college sports.
Riley Gaines and 15 other collegiate swimmers are suing. Meet the courageous women suing on this link.
At the center of the class-action lawsuit is Lia Thomas, the biological man who dominated the 2022 NCAA Swimming Championships while a student at the University of Pennsylvania. He tried to date some of the female athletes and walked around with his penis hanging out.
The suit states that both the NCAA and Georgia Tech, which hosted the event, knowingly violated Title IX, the federal statute that guarantees equal opportunity for men and women in college education and sports.
OANN reports the lawsuit is the first federal action of its kind.
They hope to change the rules, rendering any biological males ineligible to compete against female athletes.
It demands the NCAA revoke all awards given to trans athletes in women’s competitions and “reassign” them to their female contenders.
It also asks for “damages for pain and suffering, mental and emotional distress, suffering and anxiety, expense costs and other damages due to defendants’ wrongful conduct”
Big news dropping today…the NCAA continues to actively and openly discriminate against women on the basis of our sex. We issued a legal demand letter last year, but they haven’t listened. Stay tuned pic.twitter.com/pQ5cxfGqXg
— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) March 14, 2024
You Go Girls! Any man pretending to be a woman is a jerk or a pervert to start with. If that’s his thing, he needs to keep to himself, not in women’s sports, locker rooms or restrooms. Enough of this bs!
It is time to right a grievous wrong, and I hope the NCAA has to pay out a huge amount of money for the emotional damage to so many brave, courageous female athletes, who worked to so hard to achieve the success STOLEN from them.
I was an athlete who trained very hard and was competitive on a state level and also helped coach and train young athletes with the Elgin Sharks Track Team with Bob Pliticha when many of them won national titles.
Many of the children were disadvantaged. I remember one young woman, whose one parent died in prison and the other was a crack addict. She won he first national title at 14 and eventual won a collegiate track scholarship and got a very good education. Under the current NCAA mess it could not have happened.
Cathy Freeman is was a 2000 Olympic champion. Her personal best of 48.63 seconds currently ranks her as the eighth fastest woman of all time.
In high school in 1962 a friend of mine, a young man ran a 47.9 440 in high school. equivalent to about a 47.6 400. Women cannot compete on an equal basis with men.