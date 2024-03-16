Lawsuit to Stop NCAA Letting Men to Compete as Women

According to The Free Press, over a dozen female athletes are suing the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) for letting transgender athletes compete against them and use female locker rooms in college sports.

Riley Gaines and 15 other collegiate swimmers are suing. Meet the courageous women suing on this link.

At the center of the class-action lawsuit is Lia Thomas, the biological man who dominated the 2022 NCAA Swimming Championships while a student at the University of Pennsylvania. He tried to date some of the female athletes and walked around with his penis hanging out.

The suit states that both the NCAA and Georgia Tech, which hosted the event, knowingly violated Title IX, the federal statute that guarantees equal opportunity for men and women in college education and sports.

OANN reports the lawsuit is the first federal action of its kind.

They hope to change the rules, rendering any biological males ineligible to compete against female athletes.

It demands the NCAA revoke all awards given to trans athletes in women’s competitions and “reassign” them to their female contenders.

It also asks for “damages for pain and suffering, mental and emotional distress, suffering and anxiety, expense costs and other damages due to defendants’ wrongful conduct”

Big news dropping today…the NCAA continues to actively and openly discriminate against women on the basis of our sex. We issued a legal demand letter last year, but they haven’t listened. Stay tuned pic.twitter.com/pQ5cxfGqXg — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) March 14, 2024

