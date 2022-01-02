NY’s New Mayor Is Another Totalitarian

On ABC’s “This Week”, Commie Mayor Eric Adams told host George Stephanopoulos that the “next step” in his plan is to mandate “boosters” for teachers, police officers, and other city workers.

First, he will encourage everyone to get boosters, then he will mandate it.

“We require teachers, police officers, and other city workers to get a booster shot,” Stephanopoulos said.

“That’s our next move and decision,” Adams replied. “We are going to examine the numbers. If we feel we have to get to the place of making that mandatory we are going to do that, but we’re encouraging them to do that now.”

“I took my booster shot, and every time I look at the numbers, I’m happy,” he added.

This is ridiculous. They don’t stop the spread and have some significant negatives.

Watch:

