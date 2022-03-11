Disney CEO Wants K-3 Transgenderism in FL Schools

The new Florida Parental Rights Bill was dubbed by the WOKEs as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The bill does not ban the word ‘gay,’ but it does ban the indoctrination of very young children into Marxist transgenderism.

There will be no indoctrination of K-3 children with transgenderism in Florida.

Disney’s CEO Bob Chapek called Governor DeSantis and tried to push him into allowing WOKE transgender education. Disney has become a very evil corporation.

As DeSantis notes, Disney makes a fortune off the Chinese Communist Party and will not decide Florida’s educational future.

The new legislation in Florida prohibits “classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity” in K-3 classrooms. [Teachers are supposed to teach the basics, not sex changes.]

The bill, also known as the Parental Rights in Education Bill, will ban the discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in schools for children under the age of 10.

The Florida governor slammed the entertainment and media conglomerate and criticized its links to China.

“You have companies like at Disney, that are going to say and criticize parents’ rights, they’re going to criticize the fact that we don’t want transgenderism in kindergarten, in first-grade classrooms,” DeSantis said at an event with supporters in Boca Raton, per a video obtained by Fox News.

“If that’s the hill they’re going to die on, then how do they possibly explain lining their pockets with their relationship from the Communist Party of China? Because that’s what they do, and they make a fortune, and they don’t say a word about the really brutal practices that you see over there at the hands of the CCP.”

We need more governors like this:

Ron DeSantis took a call from the most powerful corporation in his state and told them to pound sand. Teddy Roosevelt.pic.twitter.com/iwV0xScgWg — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 10, 2022

Globalist Chapek responded in a memo to his staff.

“I want to be crystal clear: I and the entire leadership team unequivocally stand in support of our LGBTQ+ employees, their families, and their communities. And, we are committed to creating a more inclusive company — and world,” Chapek wrote in a memo to staff Monday.

That’s fine and good, but what does the indoctrination of 5-8-year-olds have to do with supporting LGBT…s? That appears to be a red herring to us. What do you think?

“I’m with the President on this!” Iger wrote. “If passed, this bill will put vulnerable, young LGBTQ people in jeopardy.”

Biden had tweeted his opposition to “legislation designed to attack LGBTQI+ kids.”

Attack?

Former Disney Bob Iger was outraged and GLAAD, a borderline hate group, wants corporations to condemn the bill.

Non-Inclusive GLAAD Weighs In

GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis told The Post last week that corporations need to speak out.

“Companies that do business in Florida, Texas, and the dozens of other states considering anti-LGBTQ legislation not only have a responsibility to speak out for their LGBTQ customers and employees, they also have a real opportunity to educate the public about these unpopular and harmful bills and stop them from becoming law,” Ellis said.

Maybe Chapek, Iger, GLAAD should actually take inclusiveness seriously and include child development into their ideology.

An infuriated White House Press Secretary Psaki called it bigotry and bullying when asked about it. Hopefully, her babies are being taught that they can be any gender they want.

Psaki thinks Florida’s anti-groomer bill is “horrific” – forced to backtrack seconds later when reporter brings the receipts on Biden’s past… pic.twitter.com/EtkwLXuaJ0 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 10, 2022

