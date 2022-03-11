This Is Why Ukraine Is Important, One Person’s Opinion

OPINION
Charlie Kirk delves into the Bio Labs and touches on The Great Reset in his recent podcast (below). He interviews Natalie Winters about her bombshell report on the question of Bioweapons labs in Ukraine. He then interviews a foreign intelligence expert on Bio Labs and why would they be in a border state to Russia.
The name George Soros comes up along with Nazis, The Tides Foundation, and color revolutions among others.
The guests do a great job of tying all this together. It’s the news the media does not want you to see or hear.
The information from Dr. Keith Rose is all conjecture and there is still no evidence that there are bioweapons labs in Ukraine. However, his opinion is interesting.
We added a clip by Erick Erickson who calls it a conspiracy theory. We added Erickson after publication so people could hear a different opinion before coming to any conclusions.
THE BIO LAB DOCUMENTS
Natalie Winters from The National Pulse walks Charlie through a bombshell article exposing the truth about US Bioweapon Laboratories in Ukraine, how they got there, who controls them, and where they stand today. Then Dr. Keith Rose gives his analysis of what is going on in Ukraine.
US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland recently admitted there are Bio Labs in Ukraine and Russians want them.
Why are these labs important? The Left wants to control scientific research, especially anything conducted at Level 3 and Level 4 labs.
Ms. Winters found deleted documents that are still available on the Wayback Machine and elsewhere. One of the documents explains Barack Obama entered into an agreement with Ukrainian counterparts to establish such a lab in Odesa.
A report uncovered the fact that they are “especially dangerous pathogens” and the manipulations they were doing to them.
It is indisputable that the Department of Defense was involved in the construction and maintenance of these labs. It is unclear what they were working on in these labs.
There are two types of pathogens – Type I and Type II. Odesa had clearance to work on both of these types of pathogens.
FOREIGN INTELLIGENCE EXPERT, DR. KEITH ROSE
Foreign intelligence expert, Dr. Keith Rose, on The Charlie Kirk Show, helps unpack the Bio Lab story even further and shares his thoughts about the disappearance of Tony Fauci and how it all may tie into what we’re witnessing play out 5,000 miles away.
He also talks about the Globalist, Soros-Funded motivations of our leaders’ forays into Eastern Europe and helps walk through the history of Ukraine and its involvement with the Nazis during and after World War Two.
Dr. Rose believes the US was engaged in finding bioweapons labs in Ukraine and they were later funded in part by the US.
Dr. Rose asks why Ukraine is so important. Some of the answer lies in its history.
It was a central base during World War II for the Nazis. Hundreds of thousands of Jews were killed in Western Ukraine. The CIA director at the time Allen Dulles helped Nazi scientists go to Ukraine. There are Nazis in Ukraine today.
The Black Sun, a former Nazi symbol, is on many Ukrainian soldiers’ uniforms.
History Seeps Into Present Day
Some of the answers lie in its usefulness today, Dr. Rose insists.
- Currently, Ukraine is a training site for color revolutions and it’s involved in The Great Reset.
- The Sunrise Movement (under the Affinity Movement) – indoctrinating children with the curriculum – and the Momentum Movement – to teach organizing – are based in Ukraine.
- Soros front groups — Open Society, Tides, Thousand Currents — are active in Ukraine. And they work with Brookings. The train Antifa in Ukraine.
- Go to CRIMETHINC and look at the documents.
- These think tanks are recruiting a lot of kids and destroying our future.
- What people don’t know is that many unusual illnesses and diseases have broken out in Ukraine.
Again, why is Ukraine so important from the Russia collusion story to the Ukraine impeachment (Alexandra Chalupa)? The UN is very active in Ukraine. John McCain, and Lindsey Graham traveled to Ukraine to tell Ukrainians we support them attacking Russians.
Why is it so important?
Dr. Rose’s sources on the ground say 8 Bio Labs have been destroyed and 3 more are so sensitive, they can’t be sure they will be able to be destroyed. They don’t know if they can clean it efficiently, he says. That supports Victoria Nuland’s comment that these are Soviet labs they are trying to clean up and haven’t done so since 1963. Why is it taking so long?
Remember when we couldn’t say the name Eric Carmella? Who had the power to shut that down? The globalists who own everything were the only ones powerful enough to silence people.
Then-Ambassador to Ukraine Maria Yavonovich told Ukrainians when President Trump was first elected they didn’t have to listen to him because “he’s not in charge.”
Dr. Rose believes Ukraine is valuable because it launders US money, ideology, and policies. We have seen wealthy families like the Pelosi’s, the Kerry’s, and Biden’s getting rich off Ukraine. It’s a base for George Soros.
Where Is Dr. Fauci, the Ever-Present Presence?
Dr. Rose thinks Dr. Anthony Fauci should know what’s going on and might be very involved in this. Congress needs to ask. He’s been on the wrong side of history throughout his career.
Ask why this country — insignificant to the US — gets billions of US dollars and we don’t know where it has gone. They are funding insurrections around the world.
If you mention Ukraine, you’re told you are a conspiracy theorist.
Pray for The Great Awakening, he concludes.
ERICK ERICKSON: THEY ARE NOT BIOWEAPONS LABS
That is why Democrats tried so hard to destroy Trump when he asked Ukraine to do an investigation on Biden’s shady deals…the investigation would have revealed a lot of bad stuff in which ( mostly ) Democrats are involved.
And Hunter Biden being paid something like 80,000 $ a month by a Ukraine company for a job he was not even doing ( he was on crack with prostitutes, has been in rehab 70 times !!!), that bizarre Hunter deal was just the tip of the iceberg,
There is a thousand times more dirty shady ugly criminal deals going on there between ( mostly ) Democrats ( but surely a few republicans and Rinos too ) and Ukraine.
PS; in an ABC interview with Hunter Biden it is mentioned he has been in rehab SEVENTY TIMES !!!!… I saw the video last evening.;70 times !!!!!! ….Yet Saturday Night Live made a skit in which Trump’s son is a drug addict…those leftists make me want to puke.
This is one damn good reason Yanukovich would be hesitant to join with the EU. After Poland takes in over a million refugees the EU does this to them, just because they didn’t want to engage in a War with Russia. I knew the EU could be bad for a country, but I never imagined they would go down this road. This should most definitely answer the long held question of how could the people of a nation stand by while an entire nation of Jews were sent to their deaths. Mobilizing a public is just so easy isn’t it. Few will question it.
The only possible avenue to prevent the pillaging of nations via US funds, such as the 14 Billion, would be allowing IG’s complete access to Government employees and civilians involved. In order to be effective, it cannot be led by, or investigated by those who derive income from a Government source. Enough evidence has been revealed that wealthy elites have capitalized on the funding of foreign nations with little benefit to the recipients of such funding. Ukraine has been the money pit for many of those people in the past, and Now, they are set to repeat untold riches once again.
Both parties are aware and complicit in this charade, knowing each will get their chance in their time. It is on full display with the earmarks included in legislation. When it was once said that they are “stealing from the poor and giving to the rich”, many would conclude it cannot be possible. More accurately would be, “they are stealing from everyone to benefit the wealthiest elite”. The poor do suffer since their plight is never resolved or even considered these days.
We can conclude that modern Governments have the sole purpose to only enrich themselves, friends, and those who keep them in power. All others are irrelevant. It became more relevant during the Financial Crisis when these same people were allowed interest free loans to buy up all manner of smaller business, only to saddle them with huge debt, all the while reaping massive profits in the meantime. Look no further than the film about Mitt Romney and how he devastated entire towns. This is the state of “modern Capitalism”. The end and final result is the road to Serfdom which is now called The Great Reset. There will come a time where it reaches a point of no return. We are not living in a time where people are on an equal footing, allowing the masses to rise up to counter their governments. The “Police State” is real, and if that doesn’t suffice, the military Has been willing to engage in the same crackdown. Covid has revealed the extents that nations will use to suppress public outcries. Ukraine has shown a nation is supported using extreme military force on their own people and, if, another nation intercedes, the wrath of the world will befall them, because that nation is a Cash Cow for those wealthy elites, and wannabe elites. And Woe to anyone who disagrees.
Ohh…so it’s not about love for our indispensable ally Ukraine? (sarc)
That name Hussein Hopenchange, it always comes up when there is something bad for America.
For the Trump is in on it with the banksters crowd, why did they throw everything except the JFK/MLK/RFK treatment his way?
The Great Awakening might occur when the electro gadgets go down and gas $10 a gallon everywhere and a week’s worth of groceries is $1000.
O/T-Another interesting take on the “second and third tier” internet, Brandon didn’t want any convoys and that is why diesel went up to $5 overnight.
Ukraine is a failed State that became the financial clearing house for Intel activities by Western Governments. Illegal (violation of treaty) Bio Warfare Research was just a bonus. Ukraine is the center of Financial activity for WEF Billionaires like Soros and Gates and the old money European Rich. It is also used by western politicians for laundering their bribery actives (Biden Family and Clinton Family). Intel agencies have funneled resources through Ukraine to questionable “contractors” for over 30 Years. The West don’t care about the War in Ukraine, they are worried about the documentation of corruption throughout the West that Putin will find and use against Western Leaders. Western Governments have a lot of Skeletons in Ukrainian Closets.
The Worse part of all this is America has driven Russia to the side of the Chinese and we can’t take them both on. This is just shows how dumb Traitor and the Democrats really are. Idealist are dangerous in Government. Government needs to run by realist and kept as small as possible!
Caroline Glick’s sees where Ukraine is heading, with Biden’s help.
YouTube has now “cancelled” all of RT. First it was only “not available in your country”, but progressed to no longer available. In response I sent this Feedback to YouTube .
**Now I’m TOTALLY CONVINCED that RT is more than likely telling the TRUTH about most Everything. Only someone who FEARS the truth will prevent the voice of opposition. THIS is precisely what the USSR had done for decades. The real truth found it’s way, and so will it be in these times. **