Disney Child Star Says Hollywood’s Loaded with Satan Worshippers

China McClain is an actress and singer who started her career at age 7. She starred in a few Disney films and is speaking out about Hollywood.

McClain is accusing Hollywood of Satan worship. Subtleties like upside-down crosses and demon costumes aren’t just for entertainment, she believes.

She said it’s not a game – they’re serious.

“They know full well that God exists,” she says. “They also know that Satan exists. They are just counting on ya’ll not to know. But either way, the things that you take in that they’re feeding you, they affect you, whether you realize it in the moment or not.”

We have no idea if she’s on to something but Hollywood is overwhelmed with very corrupt, godless heathens.

Watch:

It’s ALL coming out…drip, drip, flood

Disney Channel star China McClain talks about satanic worship in Hollywood pic.twitter.com/56W204EhvW — Jeremy 🇺🇸 (@Jermdog74) April 12, 2022

