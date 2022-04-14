Terror in the Swamp! Fear That Elon Musk Could Bring Free Speech Back to Twitter

Elon Musk is no longer Twitter’s largest shareholder. Left-wing asset manager Vanguard Group recently upped its stake in the social media platform. They now own 82.4 million shares of Twitter or 10.3% of the company.

Reporter Jordan Schachtel wrote on Twitter: If you see Vanguard and BlackRock leverage their Twitter shares to engage in anti-Elon activism, then you know the threat to the regime is real.

WaPo Thinks Democracy Will Die With Free Speech

The billionaire Bezos paper, The Washington Post, thinks democracy dies in darkness if free speech returns to Twitter.

Washington Post columnist Max Boot, a swamp critter, in a column on Thursday said that he is “frightened” by the idea of billionaire Elon Musk buying Twitter and assuming control of the social media giant.

“I am frightened by the impact on society and politics if Elon Musk acquires Twitter,” columnist Max Boot wrote in a tweet on Thursday morning. “He seems to believe that on social media anything goes. For democracy to survive, we need more content moderation, not less.”

The Post is afraid people will intrude on their censorship and propaganda.

The Fangs Are Out from Billionaires Against Free Speech

Billionaires own Twitter, mostly a Saudi Prince, Blackrock, and Vanguard, all swamp creatures. They’re worried about another billionaire owning it.

An anti-Trump Saudi Prince has moved to stop Elon Musk’s freedom movement on Twitter. If Musk acquires the company and reinstates Trump, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud would face those brilliant insults once again.

The SEC Can’t Stop Suing Musk

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) deliberately leaked details of an investigation, the latest in an ongoing battle between the regulatory agency and the world’s richest person.

The SEC reached settlements with Tesla and its chief executive officer in September 2018. They sued him over tweeting he had allegedly claimed to have investor support for taking Tesla private at US$420 a share.

Earlier this month, Tesla disclosed in a regulatory filing that the agency sought information about the company’s governance processes and compliance with the settlements on Nov 16. Mr. Alex Spiro, Mr. Musk’s external counsel, claimed in a letter last week that the SEC was targeting Mr. Musk with “unrelenting investigation” because the CEO is “an outspoken critic of the government”.

Could they be attempting to make Elon Musk look crooked as an excuse to keep him from purchasing Twitter?

There are other suits. One is from investors claiming he failed to reveal his purchase of stakes in the timeframe allowed. Instead of revealing it 10 days after buying the stock in January, he announced it on March 14.

We are talking petty stuff.

