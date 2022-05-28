Disney Demons Have a Drag Queen Show for 5-Year-Olds

Watch what Disney wants your five-year-old to watch – a show about drag queens. Corporations support these shows. This is way too young and Disney is way out of line. The LGBTQIAs are trying to colonize the children.
Disturbing & sick—Disney attempts to groom little, innocent children to see perversion as fun, and deviancy as normal. The extreme LGBTQ agenda pushing deviancy on young children is profoundly destructive.
Parents, stand up for your children. There are forces out to devour them. https://t.co/UfRJqMZwRI
— Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) May 27, 2022