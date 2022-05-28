Disney Demons Have a Drag Queen Show for 5-Year-Olds

By
M Dowling
-
0
15

Watch what Disney wants your five-year-old to watch – a show about drag queens. Corporations support these shows. This is way too young and Disney is way out of line. The LGBTQIAs are trying to colonize the children.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments