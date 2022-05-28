Moderna To Toss 30 Million Doses of COV Vaccines – No One Wants Them

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel announced his pharmaceutical company is throwing out millions of its COVID-19 vaccines due to a “big demand problem.”

Bancel’s comments came while speaking on a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week. “It’s sad to say I’m in the process of throwing 30 million doses in the garbage because nobody wants them. We have a big demand problem,” Bancel said.

Bancel said Moderna has reached out to several countries to see if any governments wanted the vaccines but that the interest is not there, MSN reports.

And after all that bullying and force too, imagine that.

