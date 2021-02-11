Disney fires Republican, rehires guy making disturbing pedophilic comments









“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” ~Lucasfilm said in a statement.

Lucas Film fired Gina Carano for the unforgivable sin of being a Republican. She drew a couple of analogies they didn’t like on her own time. The comments hit home and Disney/Lucas Film wouldn’t want anyone on the Right to get the idea they will ever work again if they go against the narrative.

And they’re cowards.

In one ‘offensive’ analogy, she referenced the Nazis: “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children,” Carano wrote Instagram. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.”

Democrats can compare Trump supporters to Nazis but don’t try to use it against them, even when they are acting like Nazis in pre-war Germany.

Another photo on Carano’s story featured a person with several cloth masks covering their entire face and head. The caption read, “Meanwhile in California.”

Satire that is aimed at the left is not allowed. There is NOTHING WRONG with what she wrote.

She deleted the posts but the cancel culture insists on her utter destruction. Disney was good with that.

These Disney people are now in the hands of some awful people, including the CCP.

The CCP Disney company canceled the star of Mandalorian, with this nasty statement:

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Disney is the studio that rehired the freak who made many disturbing comments about rape and pedophilia.

They also remove Black characters to appease the CCP who enslave minority Muslims in China.

Disney canceled Gina Carano apparently because of a social media post where she highlighted the dangers of dehumanizing others, but they rehired someone who made numerous disturbing remarks about rape and pedophilia. Just so you know, this is where Disney stands on morality. pic.twitter.com/4PZ9pGUvAa — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 11, 2021

Oh… let’s not forget that Disney remove black characters from their movie posters in order to appease the Chinese Communist Party and make more money. And China is currently running concentration camps for Muslims, where women get gang raped. Spineless cowards and hypocrites. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) February 11, 2021

Disney has cancelled @ginacarano, so I’m cancelling my @disneyplus. We need to stop giving these people our money and we must build new franchises. Gina, if you’d like to come on the show to discuss anything let me know. pic.twitter.com/c2SSAjjdyu — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 11, 2021

