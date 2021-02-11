Historian on the “public shaming” impeachment trial and the Left’s goals for our future

The Epoch Times interviewed historian Victor Davis Hanson for a fascinating discussion of the “woke ideology,” the impeachment, and Big Tech silencing of the Right.
About the impeachment and trial, he said they are “like a public shaming… the communist party used to make people wear dunce caps. That’s what it’s intended for.”
Watch:
The Final Solution to the deplorable kulak untermenschen problem is the left’s woke Red Guard great leap forward fundamental transformation unity (conformity) goal.
Prepare for the time is short.