Historian on the “public shaming” impeachment trial and the Left’s goals for our future

By
M. Dowling
-
1

The Epoch Times interviewed historian Victor Davis Hanson for a fascinating discussion of the “woke ideology,” the impeachment, and Big Tech silencing of the Right.

About the impeachment and trial, he said they are “like a public shaming… the communist party used to make people wear dunce caps. That’s what it’s intended for.”

Watch:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  2. The Final Solution to the deplorable kulak untermenschen problem is the left’s woke Red Guard great leap forward fundamental transformation unity (conformity) goal.
    Prepare for the time is short.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.