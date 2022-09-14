Warrant for the Pillow Guy: Conspiracy to Commit 2 Crimes

The search warrant for the Pillow Guy, Mike Lindell’s phone, shows it was seized in an identity theft and damage of a protected computer investigation case. Don’t take it as proof of a crime. They can come up with anything about anyone if they choose, and they don’t care what anyone thinks. This is the power they now have. Democrats shouldn’t want this any more than Republicans.

For those who haven’t heard, the FBI tracked Mike Lindell, the pillow guy, to a Hardee’s Drive-Thru, or they were following him. The agents surrounded his car, grilled him, and then showed the warrant to seize his phone.

He begged them not to take it since he runs five companies and his hearing aids from it. He doesn’t own a computer, and his life is on the phone. Hopefully, he backed up to the cloud. He can get a new phone, but now the Justice Department has his “life.”

He thought it was about the Dominion case and explained all of that information was online.

It appears the FBI is conjuring a criminal case, possibly out of whole cloth. To secure the warrant they claimed possible: “Identity Theft,” “destruction of a protected computer,” and “conspiracy to commit” the two “crimes.”

“Conspiracy” is very general, and they didn’t have to present much in the way of evidence for that. This so-called investigation is centered around Colorado and Tina Peter’s criminal case. The agents questioned Lindell about the Colorado clerk accused of tampering with voting machines.

Tina Peters, the county clerk in Mesa County, Colo., is under indictment on state charges related to an alleged scheme to download data from election equipment after the 2020 presidential contest. Ms. Peters has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Anyone who tried to get hold of a Dominion voting machine to see if they were used to commit fraud is under FBI scrutiny.

The Times has her convicted without trial as well as anyone who dares say the election was stolen. They wrote: The search is a sign that a federal investigation into Ms. Peters has reached a prominent figure in the national movement to investigate and overturn the 2020 election. Mr. Lindell, the chief executive and founder of MyPillow, is a major promoter of debunked theories that keep alive the false notion that the election was stolen from former President Donald J. Trump.

The Times is rather biased, but the fact-checkers are fine with that. All of the theories aren’t debunked, but they are lumped together and declared debunked. For one, the machines can be hacked. It was only 2006 and 2007 when Democrats wanted no part of the machines.

The warrant included a letter asking him not to reveal the warrant’s existence, but he decided not to keep it secret.

The FBI allegedly has reason to believe Lindell has information on the election infrastructure on his device that could be gained by malicious actors.

Mr. Lindell, who sells pillows and sheets, urged the FBI to look at the Dominion evidence. Right or wrong, it is what he believes. It’s not a crime to believe that. Hillary Clinton and most Democrats in power said the 2016 election was stolen. Stacey Abrams still thinks she’s the governor of Georgia.

This information could change on a dime, but we will follow it.

Here is the search warrant and Grand Jury Subpoena issued to Mike Lindell. Part 1 of 2 pic.twitter.com/Ii4VRh6poZ — Salty Irish☘Girl 🇺🇲 (@IrishAmerican27) September 14, 2022

