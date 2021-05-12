Disney scrubs their evil critical race theory program

















Yesterday, The Walt Disney Company responded to Christopher Rufo’s reporting about its divisive “diversity and inclusion” program.

They issued a statement defending the company’s commitment to “inclusivity.” The statement was riddled with errors and evasions, as Rufo noted on social media. (see below)

Today, multiple sources have told him that Disney has completely removed its diversity and inclusion program from the company’s website. They effectively scrubbed it out of existence.

Rufo’s reporting generated tens of millions of media impressions and a significant backlash from the public.

This is a major victory in the war against “woke capital.” Disney was peddling the most toxic elements of critical race theory and his reporting led to immediate changes within the company.

The truth is simple: corporate “diversity and inclusion” is a scam. It’s a reputation-laundering mechanism for corporations and divides Americans into competing for racial categories. Shut it down.

The program was racist and hateful towards whites and America. The racists at Disney were telling employees that America was founded on ‘systemic racism.” Whites were told to fill out a ‘white privilege’ checklist, and the company segregated them according to Affinity groups.

Rufo’s Response to the Lying Disney Statement:

Disney’s statement about my reporting is only two paragraphs, but contains eight falsehoods, misrepresentations, and evasions. I’ve annotated them here. Do better, Disney. pic.twitter.com/RMJmQhclSs — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 10, 2021

