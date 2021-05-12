Watch the moment the Iron Dome destroys a barrage of rockets

The videos of the rockets bombarding Israel as they are destroyed by the Iron Dome. It’s amazing.

RAW FOOTAGE: This is the moment the Iron Dome intercepted a barrage of rockets over Tel Aviv and central Israel. pic.twitter.com/8jl8OTgWCl

Omar, Tlaib & AOC are silent when Israel is under attack but scream when it defends itself. They literally portray Israeli Jews as “child killers” to justify over Hamas’ 1000 missile attacks on Israel. Hamas’ terrorism is never justified = RT! pic.twitter.com/FLtR2B4bnG

6 yr-old boy killed after his home was struck by a rocket fired from Gaza. pic.twitter.com/vIKpmQzchj

Hamas just fired 130 rockets at my home and the homes of millions more Israelis.

Those calling for condemning “both sides” need to understand the reality here. Hamas is committing war crimes. Israel has the right to self defense and to strike terror sites with all their strength pic.twitter.com/lpXf5h09jO

