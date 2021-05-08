Racist Disney: the USA is a racist nation, hates us, hates our way of life









Chris Rufo has exposed the outrageous new Woke Disney, an evil corporation that now claims the U.S. is a systemically racist nation. We’d like to see their evidence for that. The only race the administration has systemically racist laws/fiats against is the white race.

Disney hates us and hates our culture. And, unfortunately, they have tremendous power to influence radical communist change. Disney’s links to China’s Communist government are very troubling, and concerns come from both sides of the aisle.

Disney is evil and takes direction from their masters, the hardcore Left.

THE SHOCKING TRUTH ABOUT DISNEY

Racists at Disney tell employees America was founded on ‘systemic racism.” Whites are told to fill out a ‘white privilege’ checklist, and the company segregates them according to Affinity groups.

Segregation and divisiveness are Disney’s new mission. Everything at Disney is anti-white although white privileged men run the corporation. But they are white men tied to the CCP.

Reject the Very Equality That Made Our Country Great

Disney tells employees they should reject “equality,” or “equal treatment,” and instead strive for “equity,” or “the equality of outcome.” They must “reflect” on America’s “racist infrastructure” and “think carefully about whether or not [their] wealth” is derived from racism.

Disney sponsored the creation of a “21-Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge” and recommended it to employees. The challenge begins with a lesson on “systemic racism” and tells participants they have “all been raised in a society that elevates white culture over others.”

[That’s all Marxist drivel.]

Next, participants are asked to complete a “white privilege checklist”: “I am white,” I am heterosexual,” “I am a man,” “I still identify as the gender I was born in,” “I have never been raped,” “I don’t rely on public transportation,” and “I have never been called a terrorist.”

They Must Abandon Their Culture

Finally, participants are told they must “pivot” from “white dominant culture” to “something different.” The document claims that “competition,” “individualism,” “timeliness,” and “comprehensiveness” are “white dominant” values that “perpetuate white supremacy culture.”

Does this sound like Maoists are influencing Disney?

WATCH MR. RUFO DISCUSS IT

SCOOP: The Walt Disney Corporation claims that America was founded on “systemic racism,” encourages employees to complete a “white privilege checklist,” and separates minorities into racially-segregated “affinity groups.” I’ve obtained internal documents that will shock you.🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 8, 2021

Finally, Disney has launched racially-segregated “affinity groups” for minority employees, with the goal of achieving “culturally-authentic insights.” The Latino group was named “Hola,” the Asian group was named “Compass,” and the black group was named “Wakanda.” pic.twitter.com/iCsGBFoD3I — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 8, 2021

Disney recommends that employees read a how-to guide called “75 Things White People Can Do for Racial Justice.” The article tells readers to “defund the police,” “participate in reparations,” “decolonize your bookshelf,” and “find and join a local ‘white space.’”

What the hay is this? This is insane and it’s racist.

MORE FROM MR. RUFO

READ THE STORY AT CITY JOURNAL

