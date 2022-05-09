Disney Stock Down $63 Billion – One of the Worst Performing Stocks

M Dowling
Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis is not backing down from canceling Disney’s special treatment after the company made clear they will indoctrinate and sexualize very young children.

“Disney Is Going to Be Responsible for all the Debt it’s Racked Up,” Gov. DeSantis says.

“Disney is going to have to live under the same laws that everybody else lives under in Florida. Disney will pay its fair share of taxes, and Disney is going to be responsible for all the debt it’s racked up,” he tweeted.

Disney has continued to pay the price, literally, for making it clear that it does not respect parental rights, as Walt Disney Co. lost nearly $63 billion in market capitalization since coming out against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, which protects children in kindergarten through third grade from classroom discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Disney stock has become one of the worst performing stocks on the Dow.

It would be nice if this legislation could get through – maybe after November:


