Saudi Intelligence Operative Tied to 9/11 Hijackers – Never Charged

M Dowling
President Biden signed an executive order last fall to declassify 9/11 evidence, but the families of some 9/11 victims say they still had to go through the British courts to get records and videos seized two decades ago from an alleged Saudi government operative that have never been public until now.

Evidence now shows the ties between Saudi Intel operative Omar al-Bayoumi and at least two of the 9/11 hijackers.

CBS News reporter Catherine Herridge reported that Brett Eagleson – whose father died on 9/11 in the World Trade Center South Tower – wants to know why charges weren’t filed against the operative and why the information was kept from Americans.

Three years after the attack, the 9/11 Commission said, “We have seen no credible evidence that he (Bayoumi) believed in violent extremism or knowingly aided extremist groups.”


