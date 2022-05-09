Saudi Intelligence Operative Tied to 9/11 Hijackers – Never Charged

President Biden signed an executive order last fall to declassify 9/11 evidence, but the families of some 9/11 victims say they still had to go through the British courts to get records and videos seized two decades ago from an alleged Saudi government operative that have never been public until now.

Evidence now shows the ties between Saudi Intel operative Omar al-Bayoumi and at least two of the 9/11 hijackers.

CBS News reporter Catherine Herridge reported that Brett Eagleson – whose father died on 9/11 in the World Trade Center South Tower – wants to know why charges weren’t filed against the operative and why the information was kept from Americans.

Three years after the attack, the 9/11 Commission said, “We have seen no credible evidence that he (Bayoumi) believed in violent extremism or knowingly aided extremist groups.”

Among the records released by British authorities to 9/11 families, a notepad containing a handwritten drawing of a plane + mathematical equation that an expert said in a court-filing could be used to calculate the rate of descent to a target. https://t.co/tE6LqiMYPZ pic.twitter.com/8ENeWWeaRD — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 27, 2022

Newly released videos to 9/11 families lawsuit show alleged Saudi intel operative warmly greeting + embracing American Cleric Anwar al-Awlaki who also supported hijackers in San Diego + then in Virginia. Awlaki was first American targeted for death by CIA as a senior AQ leader. pic.twitter.com/16ZDlHmv6T — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 27, 2022

The San Diego “welcome” party for two 9/11 hijackers was widely discussed in the 9/11 Commission report. In this @CBSNews exclusive, the video shot in February 2000 is seen publicly for the first time. https://t.co/tE6LqiMYPZ pic.twitter.com/z4E0LGHtF1 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 27, 2022

