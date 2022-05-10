“The Big Guy” Made Up to 50% on Chinese Deals

Traitor Joe Biden – the Big Guy – was making up to 50% on Chinese deals, according to newly-released emails from the laptop from Hell. This is an excerpt from The NY Post:

One email — sent by Biden as part of an Aug. 2, 2017, chain — involved a deal he struck with the since-vanished chairman of CEFC, Ye Jianming, for half-ownership of a holding company that was expected to provide Biden with more than $10 million a year.

Ye, who had ties to the Chinese military and intelligence service, hasn’t been seen since being taken into custody by Chinese authorities in early 2018, and CEFC went bankrupt earlier this year, according to reports.

Biden wrote that Ye had sweetened the terms of an earlier, three-year consulting contract with CEFC that was to pay him $10 million annually “for introductions alone.”

“The chairman changed that deal after we me[t] in MIAMI TO A MUCH MORE LASTING AND LUCRATIVE ARRANGEMENT to create a holding company 50% percent [sic] owned by ME and 50% owned by him,” Biden wrote.

BIDEN SPENT 50 YEARS SELLING OUT THE USA

Ben Weingarten of Claremont Institute noted in a Newsweek op-ed in October 2020 that the Commission on Presidential Debates backtracked on their promise to address foreign policy in the final debate. Mr. Weingarten states that the obvious reason is the Biden “family’s corrupt business dealings with foreign adversaries—including its alleged arrangements to kickback ill-gotten riches to Biden himself gained by trading on his office.”

He continued, “…former Vice President Biden has spent nearly 50 years in Washington as an outspoken defender of China’s rise—at America’s expense. We know that his family enriched itself from dealings with those linked to the CCP while former Vice President Biden was in office, and we know that Biden himself may have stood to benefit from some of those dealings. There are dozens of troubling questions about Biden and the CCP that the American people may well be robbed of if the final debate proceeds as planned.”

