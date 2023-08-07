Disney Uses a Male to Advertise a Minnie Mouse Dress

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

The weirdos at Walt Disney Co. are using a young man to promote girls’ apparel. A gay male who says he’s gender fluid, Seann Altman, donned very feminine Minnie Mouse-themed clothes.

His garish appearance was highlighted in a promotional TikTok video for Disney Style.

Leftism for U reported it on Twitter.

You can watch Altman dress up in the Leftism for U clip. It’s ridiculous, and he’s a male, not a gender anything else.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments