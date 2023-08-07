Disney Uses a Male to Advertise a Minnie Mouse Dress

The weirdos at Walt Disney Co. are using a young man to promote girls’ apparel. A gay male who says he’s gender fluid, Seann Altman, donned very feminine Minnie Mouse-themed clothes.

His garish appearance was highlighted in a promotional TikTok video for Disney Style.

Leftism for U reported it on Twitter.

You can watch Altman dress up in the Leftism for U clip. It’s ridiculous, and he’s a male, not a gender anything else.

The Walt Disney Co. has teamed up with a transgender TikTok influencer to promote apparel for girls — specifically, Minnie Mouse-themed clothes that include a red dress, yellow pumps, and a red hair bow. Transgender influencer Seann Altman — a biological male who identifies as… pic.twitter.com/h2VsNCg7py — David Croom – (ツ) (@dailycallout) August 7, 2023

Related