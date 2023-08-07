Workers Who Stop a Thief with a Knife Are Under Investigation

A man robbing a 7-Eleven for the third time in 24 hours pulled out a knife on two employees who then defended themselves by beating the man.

This is in Stockton, California, where criminals run wild.

The thief came in the first time, pretending he was going to shoot a clerk. He stole some cigarettes and fled.

The second time he came in, he went behind the counter pretending he had a handgun and demanded money. The worker didn’t fork over the money, so the thief stole packs of cigarettes and put them in a garbage bag. Then he left.

The third time he entered to rob the store, he grabbed a trash can and started filling it up with merchandise, brandishing a knife at the worker.

That’s when the two workers took action to defend themselves. They gave him a good beating.

Watch:

Clown world. The Sikh convenience store clerk who beat the piss out of a shoplifter with a stick in is under investigation from Stockton, California police for assault. The clerks also said the same man stole from their store two other times.

pic.twitter.com/ZueivvTZEC — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 6, 2023

Guess who they’re investigating. That’s right! The two workers who defended themselves are under investigation. Most stories leave out the part where the criminal brandished a knife.

them.Stockton, CA police are now investigating the Sikh 7-Eleven workers for assault. They were seen in the viral video beating the shoplifter who threatened them with a weapon. The shoplifter previously robbed the business twice. pic.twitter.com/mDoi9srZiF — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 6, 2023

