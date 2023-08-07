Workers Who Stop a Thief with a Knife Are Under Investigation

M Dowling
A man robbing a 7-Eleven for the third time in 24 hours pulled out a knife on two employees who then defended themselves by beating the man.

This is in Stockton, California, where criminals run wild.

The thief came in the first time, pretending he was going to shoot a clerk. He stole some cigarettes and fled.

The second time he came in, he went behind the counter pretending he had a handgun and demanded money. The worker didn’t fork over the money, so the thief stole packs of cigarettes and put them in a garbage bag. Then he left.

The third time he entered to rob the store, he grabbed a trash can and started filling it up with merchandise, brandishing a knife at the worker.

That’s when the two workers took action to defend themselves. They gave him a good beating.

Guess who they’re investigating. That’s right! The two workers who defended themselves are under investigation. Most stories leave out the part where the criminal brandished a knife.


Peter Prange
Peter Prange
1 minute ago

“who then defended themselves by beating the man.”
If I were a prosecutor the perp would be charged with armed robbery. It would be my duty to prosecute with the full weight of the law.

I would also investigate the man witting wit the stick multiple times. If that was a broom stick it would probably end there., However, if was heavier and did significant damage…

Defense is one thing, physical aggression to deliberately cause grievous harm is quite a different thing.

Without more knowledge of the location and the history of the area, one must be careful not to quickly judge.

Trump guy
Trump guy
6 minutes ago

THEY SHOULD HAVE HIT HIM HARDER.

Peter Prange
Peter Prange
40 seconds ago
Reply to  Trump guy

Where in the constitution or the law do you find justification for your comment?

lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
14 minutes ago

People love to say they support the police, but the police will always be on the side of government against the people.

Peter Prange
Peter Prange
11 minutes ago
Reply to  lalasayswhat

I understand the point you are trying to make, but you greatly exaggerate when you write “the police will always”… That just builds mistrust in all police officers.
There are some very good police officers.

