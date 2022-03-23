Disney Workers Walk Out Over Transgenderism Ban in K-3

Disney employees walked out over the trauma of the Florida law that will ban gender studies and transgenderism in grades K-3. They call the bill the “Don’t Say Gay Bill” even though it doesn’t say that at all.

These employees are pushing transgender studies in small children. This is not normal. None of this is normal.

They now extended the LGBT to LGBTQIA+ and who knows what it will be next week.

Only a small percentage of Walt Disney Company workers participated in the walkout Tuesday, but when the Left protests, a handful is newsworthy as far as the media is concerned.

Organizers felt they had won a moral victory with the company issuing a statement denouncing the anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation that allegedly sparked employee outrage.

We’ll give them the benefit of the doubt and assume they don’t know what the bill says. There is no bias in it. It protects small children.

I remember when adults protected the innocence of small children.

its weird that they keep doubling down on wanting kids under 9 years old to be exposed to sexual content https://t.co/5DR0Zcwlm9 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) March 22, 2022

