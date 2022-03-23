Biden’s Justice Nominee Can’t Define the Word “Woman”

What is a woman? Hell if Ketanje Brown Jackson knows. She’s not a biologist, you know. At least that’s what she told Marsha Blackburn when asked if she could provide a definition of the word, “woman”.

Obviously, she couldn’t say a woman is an adult female human being because some men might “identify” as women.

When Joe Biden picked Ms. Jackson, he did it based on her skin color and gender. That’s all we are supposed to care about it seems. Yet, she can’t even define what a woman is.

Cory Booker interviewed her and became emotional Cory in her presence. He said, “we never had a moment like this before.”

SEN. BLACKBURN: “Can you provide a definition of the word ‘woman’?” JACKSON: “No, I can’t” BLACKBURN: “You can’t?” JACKSON: “I’m not a biologist” pic.twitter.com/i7Rg83z5Y4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 23, 2022

